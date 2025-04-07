Aviva PLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $126.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

