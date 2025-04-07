Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $57,228,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $8,175,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON opened at $497.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

