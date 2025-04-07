Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $470.83, with a volume of 8304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.20.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
