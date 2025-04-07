Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Chevron worth $411,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chevron Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.10 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
