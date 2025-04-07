Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 76,809 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $273,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 115,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $248.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.98 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

