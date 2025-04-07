Bank of Montreal Can Sells 140,143 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Honeywell International worth $337,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 7.6 %

HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.42 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

