Bank of Montreal Can Sells 264,215 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,928,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 264,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.98% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $775,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

