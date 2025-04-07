Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.09.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 3.0 %

About Bank of Nova Scotia

BNS traded down C$2.02 on Monday, hitting C$64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.60. The firm has a market cap of C$79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$60.68 and a 12 month high of C$80.14.

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.