Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $231.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.09. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

