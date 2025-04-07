Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – April 7th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of companies that provide digital data storage, backup, and management services hosted on remote servers. They allow investors to gain exposure to the growing market for scalable and secure cloud-based solutions that support both individual and enterprise data storage needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 914,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,555. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 225,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $161.97. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,185. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

