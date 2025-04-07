Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Pool, and Ryman Hospitality Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks represent shares in companies primarily engaged in providing recreational, entertainment, and travel-related experiences, such as hotels, casinos, cruise lines, and theme parks. These stocks tend to be cyclical, with performance heavily influenced by consumers’ discretionary spending and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $15.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 13,257,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,866,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,024. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,166,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,894. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $26.86. 11,273,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $47.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.05. 789,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.37. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

RHP stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. 1,872,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,647. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Featured Stories