Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – April 4th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies involved in the creation, development, and distribution of video games and related content. They represent an ownership stake in businesses ranging from major publishers and developers to hardware manufacturers that support video gaming, and their market performance often reflects trends in consumer entertainment and technology innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,596,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,597. The company has a market cap of $678.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 10,230,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,155. Target has a 52-week low of $90.67 and a 52-week high of $177.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $10.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,689. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.19.

