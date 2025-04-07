biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Major Shareholder Guines Llc Acquires 7,321 Shares

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Guines Llc acquired 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,040,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,412.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guines Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Guines Llc purchased 43,378 shares of biote stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $136,640.70.

On Monday, March 31st, Guines Llc acquired 106,000 shares of biote stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $351,920.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Guines Llc bought 100 shares of biote stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $374.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Guines Llc purchased 750,000 shares of biote stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00.

biote Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BTMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.25. 218,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,100. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

