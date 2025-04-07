Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $15.90. 3,682,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,736. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

