Blue Owl Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,919 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,492 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OWL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,701. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
