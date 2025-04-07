BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.