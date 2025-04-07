BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
