Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $218,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 8.9 %

BSX stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

