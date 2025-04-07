Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,125,000 after acquiring an additional 510,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,022,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.