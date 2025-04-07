Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $89,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,843,000 after buying an additional 844,217 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.46.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.