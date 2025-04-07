British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Serpil Timuray Buys 3,275 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Serpil Timuray purchased 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($41.25) per share, with a total value of £104,800 ($135,086.36).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:BATS traded down GBX 49.25 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,051.75 ($39.34). 2,147,000,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,728,754. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,416 ($44.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,150.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,953.13.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.70) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a GBX 60.06 ($0.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.08%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.