British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

