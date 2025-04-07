Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $99.36

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $63.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,559.52. This represents a 34.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

