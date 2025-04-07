Burford Capital’s (BUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.62) target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 908.50 ($11.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349 ($17.39). The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,115.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,069.89.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

