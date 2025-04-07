Bush Investment Group LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bush Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.3% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

