Bush Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bush Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $172.67 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $169.40 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

