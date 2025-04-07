Bush Investment Group LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bush Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

