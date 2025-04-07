Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 29th

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Cadence Capital Company Profile
