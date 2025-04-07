Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $953.76 million for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $92.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $116.41.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

