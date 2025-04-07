Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,234 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

