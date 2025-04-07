Canopy Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

