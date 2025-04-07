Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stake Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.