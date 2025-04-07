CARV Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. CARV has a total market cap of $64.33 million and $18.88 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CARV has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One CARV token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CARV

CARV’s launch date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,379,717 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. The official website for CARV is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 225,379,717.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.29331193 USD and is down -14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,571,473.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

