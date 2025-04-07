CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $257.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

