Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $58.95 million and $10.37 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

