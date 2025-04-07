CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CEMEX worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CEMEX by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.28.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

