Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 762,893 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,893 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $200,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,704,000 after buying an additional 303,440 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.