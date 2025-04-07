Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $144,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $334.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $310.21 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

