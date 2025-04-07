Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,278 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $201,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 148.7% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 7.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

