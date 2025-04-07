Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $88,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $561.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.70. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $533.55 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total transaction of $814,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $403,414.48. This represents a 66.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock worth $18,767,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

