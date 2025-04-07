Cerity Partners LLC Has $246.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $246,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

