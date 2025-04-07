Cerity Partners LLC Sells 36,212 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,212 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $96,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.42 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

