Cerity Partners LLC Sells 636 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $106,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $279.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.