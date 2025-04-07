Certior Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 61,814 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

