Certior Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,550 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,139 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,694,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $45.69 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

