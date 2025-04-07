Certior Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

SCHA stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

