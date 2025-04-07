Certior Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,752 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $8,114,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 262,488 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 6.9 %

GSBD opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

