Certior Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $249.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day moving average is $253.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.