Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CVR opened at $10.30 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.16.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.