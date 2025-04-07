Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVR opened at $10.30 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.16.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

