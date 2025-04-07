Civic (CVC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.26 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Civic has a total market cap of $82.20 million and $31.26 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

