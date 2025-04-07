Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $190.21 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.52 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

